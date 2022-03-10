Winter returns to Midstate after taste of spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring is just 10 days away, but the forecast for Middle Tennessee is trying to say otherwise.

After a week of warm weather, a blast of cold air and snow will move in Friday night.

It’s all thanks to a strong cold front that will push our way, bringing in the cold air first.

Temperatures will drop a good 30 degrees overnight and stay frigidly cold into Sunday morning.

This is going to be a dramatic difference from one week to the next. To put it into perspective, last Sunday we reached 80 degrees for a high temperature. This Sunday we will wake up to temperatures in the teens.

That cold air will allow rain showers to transition into snow showers late Friday night into Saturday morning. Anywhere from an 1-3 inches is expected.

Just as quickly as the cold air moves in, it will lift out of here soon after. A big warm pu will begin heading in next week.

