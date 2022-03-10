Williamson County Animal Center offers pets for patriots

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC)is participating in a program to put pets with veterans. The program is open to veterans from WWII all the way to those in active duty.

The WCAC provides eligible veteran adopters with the chance to first apply to Pets for Patriots at www.petsforpatriots.org. When applying, vets must provide relevant eligibility documents.

“We help shelters inspire the adoption of the more overlooked animals in their care,” says Beth Zimmerman, Pets for Patriots executive director.

“At the same time, veterans find a new sense of purpose through the unconditional love of a shelter pet who has been given a second, maybe even a third, chance at life.”

Approval typically takes no more than two business days, after which veterans can visit WCAC to find their new best friend.

Animals eligible for adoption through Pets for Patriots include dogs and cats who are adult, special needs, or long-term homeless, as well as larger breed dogs. Approved applicants receive discounted adoption fees, ‘welcome home’ contributions towards pet food and other basics, as well as access to high-quality affordable veterinary care and discounts on other goods and services.

