Two people die after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Coffee County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two passengers in a car died after the driver lost control and wreck after Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop for speeding on Wednesday afternoon, District Attorney General Craig Northcott said.

Northcott said a trooper saw the car driven by Dane Angelo Fearron, 19, of New York, pass the weigh station on Interstate 24 going over 90 mph. The troopers activated their emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. Before they were able to overtake the vehicle, the driver lost control and wrecked around the 120-mile marker.

The driver exited the vehicle and was caught after a short foot pursuit. The vehicle was immediately engulfed in flames. After putting out the fire, it was discovered there were two bodies in the vehicle, one in the front passenger seat and the other in the rear passenger area.

Fearron was taken to Unity Medical Center in Manchester for treatment of minor injuries. Upon his release, he was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, DUI, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and evading arrest. He is being held at the Coffee County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation and additional charges could be filed.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.