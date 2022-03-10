Advertisement

Three injured in South Nashville shooting

By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Hickory Heights neighborhood from Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. on on Zermatt Avenue. Three people were critically injured during the shooting.

Metro’s Midtown Hills Precinct handled the incident. A suspect is in custody.

