Three injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Hickory Heights neighborhood from Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. on on Zermatt Avenue. Three people were critically injured during the shooting.

Metro’s Midtown Hills Precinct handled the incident. A suspect is in custody.

