TDOT to continue emergency paving projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will continue daytime lane closures for the next week for emergency paving projects for the next week.

Alternating lane closures for the projects listed will begin each day around 9 a.m. and will last until about 3 p.m. At least one lane will remain open at all times. All crews will try to avoid impacts to rush hour traffic as much as possible.

Each repaving job is dependent on good weather and the operation of asphalt plants, which normally don’t open during winter months.

Davidson County

TDOT maintenance crews will continue milling and paving I-40 East at Charlotte Pike. Work is expected to wrap up in the next few days but could be delayed by weather.

On Monday, the Rogers Group will begin repaving on Interstate 40 East from mile marker 201-204.8.

A one-day closure will take place on Tuesday on Lebanon Pike from Fairway Drive to McGavock Pike for milling and paving.

Cheatham County

Beginning Monday, Jones Bros., Inc. will conduct emergency paving work on I-24 West between Joelton and Pleasant View at SR 249 (from mile marker 30.8-31.3)

Robertson County

Rogers Group Inc. will continue repaving Interstate 65 in Robertson County from mile marker 103.7 to mile marker 111 (Bethel Road). Crews will be milling and paving in the southbound lanes and striping the northbound lanes.

Beginning Tuesday, Interstate 24 West will be milled and paved by Jones Bros. Inc. from mile marker 26-28, south of Pleasant View.

Wilson County

Vulcan Materials Company will be paving Interstate 40 in both directions from mile marker 236-245 (South Hartman Drive to Bobo Road). They will be focusing on the ramps at each interchange.

