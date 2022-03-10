Advertisement

TACP President resigns, executive director suspended


By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After an emergency board of directors meeting this week, the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police has suspended its executive director.

The emergency meeting comes after in September of 2021, TACP Board of Directors started “addressing their growing concerns of financial accountability and personnel issues that warranted immediate action.”

During this assessment, the TACP President, Chief Mark Yother of the Manchester Police Department, submitted his resignation.

Chief Deborah Faulkner of the Franklin Police Department will assume the role of interim TACP president.

TACP Board is expected to release details on its future actions.

