TACP President resigns, executive director suspended

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After an emergency board of directors meeting this week, the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police has suspended its executive director.

The emergency meeting comes after in September of 2021, TACP Board of Directors started “addressing their growing concerns of financial accountability and personnel issues that warranted immediate action.”

During this assessment, the TACP President, Chief Mark Yother of the Manchester Police Department, submitted his resignation.

Chief Deborah Faulkner of the Franklin Police Department will assume the role of interim TACP president.

“The integrity the TACP has demonstrated for over 50 years will continue to be our goal. The TACP is comprised of dedicated law enforcement professionals from throughout the state of Tennessee. There will be swift and deliberate action to correct all issues identified during this assessment, as approved by the Board of Directors and TACP membership.”

TACP Board is expected to release details on its future actions.

