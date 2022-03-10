Advertisement

Police locate man wanted for 2021 Nashville murder in Chattanooga


Melvin Rayfield Evans
Melvin Rayfield Evans(Melvin Rayfield Evans)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The U.S. Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man wanted for a Nashville 2021 murder Thursday.

According to Metro Police, 51-year-old Melvin Rayfield Evans was arrested in his Chattanooga home after a tip led to his arrest. Police say he was wanted for the May 12, 2021 murder of 24-year-old Jashaun Cane-Germane outside a market at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lafayette Street.

Police say that an investigation shows that the two men got into an argument before the shooting. Evans will be returned to Nashville soon. Metro Police asked for assistance locating Evans on Feb.11, 2022.

