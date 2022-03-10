Police identify victim of deadly crash on Ashland City Highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Ashland City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Ashland City Highway and Old Hickory Boulevard, Metro Police said.

Metro Police said Bobby Raines Jr., 47, was driving a Hyundai Hatchback at a high rate of speed westbound on Ashland City Highway when he collided with a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Terry Bohanon, 59, of Fackler, Alabama. Bohannon was turning left onto Old Hickory Boulevard when the collision occurred. Police said Raines died at the scene. His passenger, Jason Clouse, 42, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Bohanan was also taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol impairment at the scene, according to police. Police said the contributing factor to the crash appeared to be the excessive speed on the part of Raines.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.