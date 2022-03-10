Plan for new schools in rural Wilson Co. concerns homeowners

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living in a part of the Wilson County countryside are trying to fight a plan to build three new schools in their community.

They fear narrow, curvy roads and flooding concerns on and around Double Log Cabin Road create safety concerns for what will be thousands of new students.

“We drive these roads every single day. We know how the infrastructure is, how narrow the roads are, how dangerous it can be,” Michelle Klaes, who started a petition opposing the project, which now has nearly 600 signatures, said.

In January, the Wilson County School Board approved a request to seek money from the county commission to buy 171 acres on Log Cabin Road for new schools.

“The site on Double Log Cabin does preliminary meet the requirements for schools in a high growth area of Wilson County. This site not only meets short term needs but also supports long-term growth estimates,” Wilson County Director of Schools, Jeff Luttrell, said in part in a statement.

According to Klaes’ petition, Double Log Cabin Road, which has significant edge drop-offs, isn’t built for school buses, first responders, or young drivers.

Two of its connecting roads, Gwynn Lane and Smith Road, are very narrow, Klaes said.

“Drive the roads, drive the roads even at night and just see how incredibly narrow they are,” Klaes said.

Dave and Tracy Meadows, who’s lived on Gwynn Lane for more than 20 years, told News 4 Wednesday, they plan to move, partly because of the development planned for the area.

“When we moved here 22 years ago, it was the quintessential country area. It’s grown so fast and so much it’s just not the same place,” Dave Meadows said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if other people are going to leave too.”

The entire statement from Luttrell reads:

“The site on Double Log Cabin does preliminary meet the requirements for schools in a high growth area of Wilson County. This site meets not only short-term needs but also supports long-term growth estimates. We are currently trying to secure funding from the county commission to purchase school sites. We are also doing due diligence with architects, engineers, surveyors, soil science, etc. If our due diligence shows any problems, we will have to reconsider the site. We are aware of potential concerns from community members. The growth we are experiencing in Wilson County impacts all of us. We have a responsibility to educate all students, and additional schools are needed due to continuous student enrollment numbers.”

The project will ultimately need approval from the Wilson County Commission.

The county’s budget committee meets Thursday night.

