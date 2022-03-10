Nashville Soccer Club announces stadium will be known as GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Soccer Club’s new 30,000-seat stadium will officially be known as GEODIS Park, the club announced Thursday at a press conference at the new stadium.

The club unveiled a historic naming rights partnership with global supply chain operator GEODIS during a special banner display ceremony at the stadium. Scheduled to be completed next month, GEODIS Park will be the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada.

“We have repeatedly said that the new stadium will become the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said. “The commitment of logistics specialist GEODIS as the naming partner and the unveiling of ‘GEODIS Park’ is a landmark part of the history and journey of the club. I am hugely proud of the incredible work that Will Alexander, our Chief Revenue Officer, and the partnership team played in bringing this opportunity to where we are today. Having had the opportunity to meet with GEODIS members throughout the formation of this partnership, I can confidently say that their people, culture and values are very similar to those of our organization and that makes them the perfect partner for this huge next step.”

GEODIS, a France-based industry-leading global supply chain operator with its North American headquarters based in Brentwood, Tennessee, is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, employing more than 15,000 teammates across 19 campuses and more than 230 sites. GEODIS is also a major employer in the Middle Tennessee area with more than 2,000 teammates in the region.

“At GEODIS, we are proud of our rich history in the Nashville community that dates back more than 70 years,” GEODIS Americas President & CEO Mike Honious said. “With this historic new partnership – and the first of its kind for our company – we will be able to use GEODIS Park as a platform to strengthen our commitment to building a strong community alongside a like-minded organization who shared that same vision to make an even greater impact alongside one another. Ultimately, GEODIS Park will be the place where GEODIS, Nashville SC and our community will keep rising together.”

As a global showcase for the company, GEODIS will receive prominent branding on the stadium’s exterior, interior and rooftop, including flagship signage above the main entrance welcoming attendees to GEODIS Park. Additionally, the partnership features naming rights to one premium club and several innovative programs to support the Nashville community. For example, GEODIS will serve as the presenting partner of both a new soccer league focused on underserved neighborhoods in the surrounding community and the “One Nashville Under Gold” flag, a photo-mosaic with a collection of images representing Nashvillians from all walks of life that will be presented at every home game.

GEODIS Park will officially open its doors on May 1 when Nashville SC hosts the Philadelphia Union at 3 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: Nashville Soccer Club makes historic announcement WATCH LIVE: Nashville Soccer Club is giving the media an exclusive first look at the latest stadium construction progression and making a historic announcement. LINK: https://www.wsmv.com/2022/03/10/nashville-soccer-club-announces-stadium-will-be-known-geodis-park/ Posted by WSMV News 4, Nashville on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.