Mount Juliet Government feeling pressure at pump

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -Not only are you feeling the pain at the pump, but so are cities in our area. That pain is translating into some creative moves to keep budgets on track.

Some cities said the rising gas prices are hitting them hard, and it is costing double to fill their fleet of vehicles. Filling up is costing more for Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation.

“We are cussing the gas prices pretty much,” Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Director Roger Lee said.

Lee has been with the department for 21 years and said he has never seen prices this high. For example, compared to this time last year, Lee said the 500-gallon tank they fill up to service their weed eaters, lawnmowers and more is now costing twice as much to do so.

“We got one we fill up four to five times a year,” Lee said. “It usually costs $1,500. We are in the middle of doing our budgets now for the parks department. I think we had budgeted $21,000 for grass cutting. We are projecting it coming in at $40,000 this year.”

Lee said the department is already making changes like reducing their grass cuts where they can to once every two weeks instead of weekly. This comes just ahead of their big cutting season in the spring. “We got to do what we got to do and make it work,” Lee said.

Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said he believes the city is in a good position financially to address this issue, but he said if it gets bad enough, the city does have a general fund they could dip into to make sure services continue.

“In June when we have a new fiscal year and the budget comes and each department comes to the conversation to try to get the budget approved, that is when the gas will speak the loudest if we are still dealing with this issue,” Beasley said.

Beasley added they may have to cut back in other areas since gas is essential to so many city operations.

“We have to eat it really and go and pay the cost,” Lee said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.