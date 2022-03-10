A man who allegedly committed arson and burglarized a home in a dino onesie was arrested Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who broke into a vehicle in Jan. while wearing a blue dinosaur onesie was arrested Wednesday, according to Metro Nashville Police.

MNPD said convicted felon Elijah Samuel Morris, 23, was seen breaking into a vehicle on Bowling Avenue before burglarizing a Richland Avenue home was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

He was taken into custody on multiple charges, including aggravated arson for a Dec. 16th early morning house fire on Albion Street.

Wednesday morning, officers responded to vehicle burglaries in progress reports at a Rice Road apartment complex. Investigators said they saw Morris in a car with two flat tires.

When officers activated their emergency equipment, Morris put the vehicle in reverse and drove off. Officers followed the car until Morris stopped in a parking lot and fled on foot. He was then apprehended after officers saw him attempt to get into another vehicle.

Morris was allegedly in possession of a firearm at the arrest reported stolen in Lousiville.

MNPD added that Morris was previously convicted of aggravated assault in September 2021 after physically attacking/strangling his girlfriend.

News4 initially reported that according to the arson investigation, at 5 a.m. on Dec. 16th, 2021, Metro DEC Dispatchers sent NFD personnel to 4311 Albion Street for multiple reports of neighbors hearing a loud noise and seeing fire.

Investigators said the occupants, two adults, and four children, could safely make it out of the home. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire and save the back portion of the house; however, the front half of the home sustained heavy damage.

Morris was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated arson, theft of property, theft of a firearm, evading arrest, a felony probation violation, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, and felon in possession of a gun.

