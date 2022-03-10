Man found shot to death in plaza area of downtown office building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man was shot in the plaza of a state office building on Deaderick Street on Wednesday night.

Police said the man was discovered dead on the plaza at the Citizens Plaza State Office Building at 9 a.m. after a man in a nearby building saw someone laying in the plaza. The man who called police noticed the body laying in the plaza around 7 a.m., but thought it was someone sleeping on the plaza. When the man was still there at 9 a.m., he called police.

“Multiple shell casings were found near the body. We believe it happened during the night,” Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said at the scene on Thursday morning.

Aaron later said the victim was seen on video leaving the Music City Central bus station around 6 p.m. The man had an altercation with someone in the plaza shortly before 6 p.m. where he was shot.

The victim has not been identified. Police said by clothing appearance it doesn’t appear to be a businessman or state worker. It did not appear the victim was sleeping on the plaza. The victim was wearing a toboggan hat.

Aaron said the shooting appeared to be a homicide. He said there isn’t a firearm visible, but the victim has not been moved and may be lying on a weapon.

Detectives are working to ID the gunman in a murder at a courtyard of Citizens Plaza State Office Bldg on Deaderick St. Video shows that the victim emerged from the WeGo bus station across the street shortly before 6 p.m. & was shot in an altercation. He was found this morning. pic.twitter.com/nt6K61wmYz — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.