Advertisement

Judge panel denies request to expedite legal challenge of redistricting maps


Tennessee Congressional redistricting map
Tennessee Congressional redistricting map(Tennessee General Assembly)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A three-judge panel has denied a request to expedite a legal challenge seeking to block newly drawn state House and Senate maps in Tennessee.

According to the order, the judges argued on Tuesday they were “not convinced” they had the authority to speed up the proceedings and that doing so could limit “important constitutional questions” from being fully considered and adjudicated.

Last month, the Tennessee Democratic Party filed a lawsuit on behalf of three voters questioning the legality of the new legislative maps.

The lawsuit claims Republican lawmakers violated the state Constitution to keep a firm grip on their partisan advantages. Republicans have argued their mapmaking work falls in line with state and federal requirements.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nashville gas prices
Nashville legislators ask governor to place moratorium on state’s gas, diesel taxes
Rep. Robin Smith resigned on March 7, 2022, after being charged with wire fraud in federal court.
Former state rep pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charge
There’s a bill aiming to prevent race-based hair discrimination from making its way through the...
Crown Act moves out of the House of Representatives
Federal authorities executed a raid at several state Representative offices at the Cordell Hull...
What all those swept up in the lawmaker raid have in common: connection to Casada