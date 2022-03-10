Jill Biden talks to military families this evening at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL KY. (WSMV) -First lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke with military families ensuring them of her and President Biden’s support as their loved ones are being deployed.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Fort Campbell military base, thanking service members and their families for the support after several have been deployed back in February to assist NATO allies in Europe.

“The president and I are so proud of you the members of the 101st airborne division who are helping to keep our promise to NATO,” Jill Biden said.

“So we’re holding Putin accountable for his diplomacy and crimpling sanctions. And we’re providing Ukraine with economic humanitarian and security assistance,” she added.

The First Lady touched down Wednesday afternoon in Fort Campbell. She says her goal was to check in on military families and let them know the Biden administration is working for them.

“I want you to know that your Commander in Chief thinks about you every day,” Jill Biden said.

5-year-old Claire Gilbert drew a picture of a parrot and gave it to the first lady. Her mother says for many military families, the uncertainty of deployment is always on their minds as this war in Ukraine rages on.

Biden made it appoint to talk with each military family in attendance, many of whom were wives of service members. The trip today was a part of the White House’s “Joining Forces” initiative that focuses on the needs of the family members who are at home holding down the fort.

“I hear one of the things that you really need is quality education, education for special needs children childcare, spouse employment. You know I’m really working hard on spouse employment,” Biden said.

This was the first lady’s third time in Fort Campbell.

