Four young men arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have four suspects in custody who are wanted for a string of car burglaries in Hendersonville and the Metro Nashville area.

According to Hendersonville Police, numerous vehicle burglaries took place overnight in the Mansker Farms and Monthaven Green neighborhoods. The thieves took guns, jewelry, and other items from parked vehicles.

Through video surveillance in the neighborhoods, HPD said they were able to identify four suspects responsible for the thefts and coordinated with Metro Police, as the individuals were suspected of similar crimes in the Nashville area.

Metro Police arrested 19-year-old Justin King, 18-year-old Isaiah Coffee, 20-year-old Dontavous Griggs and an unidentified 16-year-old male for the burglaries. All four are being held in Metro Nashville with holds on warrants from Hendersonville Police.

The four face 22 counts of burglary, 5 counts of theft, and 9 counts of vandalism. HPD said courts dates and bonds will be set once they are released to the custody of Sumner County Jail.

