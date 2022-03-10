Advertisement

Four young men arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries on Wednesday

By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have four suspects in custody who are wanted for a string of car burglaries in Hendersonville and the Metro Nashville area.

According to Hendersonville Police, numerous vehicle burglaries took place overnight in the Mansker Farms and Monthaven Green neighborhoods.  The thieves took guns, jewelry, and other items from parked vehicles.

Through video surveillance in the neighborhoods, HPD said they were able to identify four suspects responsible for the thefts and coordinated with Metro Police, as the individuals were suspected of similar crimes in the Nashville area.

Metro Police arrested 19-year-old Justin King, 18-year-old Isaiah Coffee, 20-year-old Dontavous Griggs and an unidentified 16-year-old male for the burglaries.  All four are being held in Metro Nashville with holds on warrants from Hendersonville Police.

The four face 22 counts of burglary, 5 counts of theft, and 9 counts of vandalism.  HPD said courts dates and bonds will be set once they are released to the custody of Sumner County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is accused of stealing an empty tanker truck. Tonight, we hear from someone who watched...
Man arrested after stealing tanker truck
Man carjacked
Family of man carjacked speaks out
robbery suspects
Hendersonville PD arrest four in string of robberies
Hickory Heights shooting
Three injured in South Nashville shooting