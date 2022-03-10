First Alert Forecast: Warm and sunny day; showers this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Saturday for poor travel conditions and extremely cold conditions.

A quiet and bright day is expected across Middle Tennessee.

Temperatures will climb back to near 60° this afternoon.

Sunshine sticks around to start Friday but clouds will build through the day.

Highs will be a bit warmer in the mid to low 60s.

Friday night, our next system will move in. This system will bring us rain initially but turning to a rain/snow mix then eventually all snow overnight.

An inch or two is possible for much of the area - a little more is possible on the Plateau.

Travel conditions could be poor overnight Friday and for the first few hours of Saturday.

As this system pulls away, very cold arctic air will move in. Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid to low 30s. Temperatures in the teens are expected early Sunday morning.

Thankfully, we bounce back quickly to the 50s by Sunday afternoon.

We climb back into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Another quick round of rain is possible on Tuesday.

