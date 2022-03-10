Family of man carjacked speaks out

Advertisement

By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The family of a man that was carjacked in broad daylight is speaking out.

Dilmur Agzamova told News4 that he was about to get out of his car to get pizza when he was approached by two men. One of the men came up behind him and put a gun to his head and told him to give him everything including the car.

Dilmur was able to escape and run back to his family’s apartment to call for help. His daughter says their family is reeling from the experience.

“We used to feel very safe here at first but over the last couple of years, it’s just been crazy,” his daughter said. “The crime rate’s gone up. there was a murder in our apartment complex last year.”

The family says they’re grateful Dilmur was not hurt, but he was seriously shaken.

