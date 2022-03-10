Advertisement

Early morning fire destroys apartment in Smyrna

Smyrna apt fire
Smyrna apt fire(SMYRNA FIRE DEPT)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at an apartment complex in Smyrna on Thursday morning.

According to Smyrna Fire, Building A at Colony Square Apartments off North Lowry Street caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the early morning air.

SFD personnel extinguished the fire, containing the damage to one unit. Although the affected unit is uninhabitable, the surrounding units did not sustain any damage and remain intact.

Smyrna Fire
Smyrna Fire(SMYRNA FIRE DEPT)

The five residents from the affected unit were able to escape unharmed, according to SFD, although one was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

A preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire to be candles.

