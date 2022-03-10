Clarksville PD: Teen shot while riding in car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old female late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to 200 Block of Raintree Dr. after a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the unidentified teen with a gunshot wound in the back of a car. EMS took the teen by Life Flight to Nashville, where police said her status was unknown.

Other people in the car told police that “a red car with black rims was the vehicle that shot at them.” Police did not release any information about the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call the police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5645, the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or by clicking here.

