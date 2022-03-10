Car thieves steal guns, ammo from MNPD vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Department-issued weapons were stolen from a Metro Police vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The investigation started in the 3100 block of Penn Meade Way around 2:30 a.m. where someone smashed a window of the police vehicle belonging to Randall Smith.

Video showed the person taking items out of the vehicle, including an AR15 rifle and Glock 48. Also taken from the vehicle were 2 Glock pistol magazines and 1 Glock pistol magazine with a tactical baseplate. All items are issued by the Metro Nashville Government.

According to the arrest affidavit, video showed the suspects breaking into two other vehicles in the same neighborhood. However, no items were taken.

A few hours later, the affidavit stated the vehicle used in the thefts was located via helicopter on Lafayette near Interstate 40. Two individuals exited the vehicle and went inside a home in the 1100 block of Joseph Avenue. However, the driver, identified as 19-year-old Justin King, drove to the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

The affidavit stated when officers tried to stop King, he went into a nearby business. Police eventually took King into custody for burglary.

Officers located a Glock pistol and two pistol magazines at the scene. Smith was able to identify the items as his government-issued property. Inside the vehicle, which was identified as stolen, the affidavit stated officers located two black scales and other Glock magazines.

The affidavit stated King allegedly committed vehicle burglaries and officers located 467 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Joseph Avenue residence and the affidavit stated Smith’s Glock 48 was located inside the home.

