Bill pushes to create reporting system for dangerous road conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A Tennessee lawmaker presented a bill in the Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee Wednesday that would help the state process claims pertaining to road hazards.

House Bill 2706 would expand the authority of the state treasurer to settle claims. It’ll require the state treasurer to develop, implement, and administer a centralized information system for the reporting of alleged dangerous conditions on state-maintained highways and the repair of such conditions.

“I think this bill is a recognition on the part of the state that we can do better! And that’s what we’re attempting to do. Both departments realize that they come together in conjunction with the transportation committee and work on a system where we can hopefully create a better system when they do present the evidence and we can say ‘Yeah, you have a good case, and let’s settle this,” Chairman Dan Howell said.

The bill received bipartisan support in the subcommittee. It will now move on to the full finance committee.

