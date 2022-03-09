Women-owned businesses celebrate International Women’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - International Women’s Day, celebrated on Tuesday, is a day to celebrate women from all walks of life and all that has been accomplished over the years.

Nashville businesses locally owned and operated by women shared what the day means to them.

“We were chosen to be women and that’s the best thing we can do,” Monchiere Holmes-Jones said.

Jones is owner and CEO of Mojo Marketing. With two young ladies working beside her, she said an international day like this is significant.

“I make sure that I hire young women because I want them to know out the gate that they do that, they have the skill. They can be all they want to be on the job and at home,” Jones said.

Bailey Spaulding is founder of CEO of Jackalope Brewing Company.

“Women are definitely a small percentage of people in the craft beer industry,” Spaulding said. “Here at Jackalope, that’s not the case. We’ve got a lot of really awesome women that work here.”

In an industry where they make up only a small percentage, these ladies make a difference.

In addition to day-to-day operations, the business also gives back to local nonprofits.

“I think for International Women’s Day, it’s a good time to reflect and think about where we come from and the things we’ve done,” Spaulding said.

Noella Chinchilla-Oliva is the founder of Olive Plates. Women often reach out to her to supply china for their events, and she loves to bring their visions to life.

For Oliva, Women’s Day is about encouragement.

“This is the reason it is very important to encourage every woman during this time,” Chincilla-Oliva said. “I know sometimes people tell me you cannot do it but have no idea how much I can do. God gave creation and for some reason put it on women in this world.”

