Vanderbilt University to no longer require masking, physical distancing indoors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University announced Wednesday it will no longer require masking or physical distancing indoors effective immediately, the school said in a news release.

The change aligns the university with recent CDC guidance that classifies Davidson County in the “medium” COVID-19 community level.

Individuals will have the option of wearing a mask indoors, including in classrooms, offices, labs, dining and community spaces.

“Mask optional” means its an individual’s choice to wear a mask or not. The university will continue to support those who want to wear a mask at any time for any reason and expects all community members to respect one another as well, the news release said. There will no longer be physical distancing requirements, whether an individual is masking or not.

Information regarding masking and capacity protocols within Vanderbilt University Medical Center buildings can be found on the VUMC website.

According to new CDC data, Davidson County is currently in the medium COVID-19 community level. CDC guidance indicates that individuals should:

· Talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions if they are at high risk for severe illness.

· Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

· Get tested if they have symptoms.

· Wear a mask if they have symptoms, have a positive test, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Vanderbilt University’s positive cases dropped to 27 during the week of Feb. 20-26, and metrics continue to show decreasing trends.

