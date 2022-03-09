Tennessee delegation urges President to respond to Lee’s request for disaster relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn led the Tennessee delegation in urging President Joe Biden to swiftly approve Gov. Bill Lee’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration following the severe weather storms that occurred in early February in West Tennessee.

Lee requested the disaster relief as a result of the severe winter weather, frigid temperatures, freezing rain, sleet, ice and high winds that occurred Feb. 3-4.

“The storm created hazardous travel conditions, blocked roads, and claimed the life of one Tennessean,” Blackburn wrote in the letter to the president. “Damage to utility infrastructure caused widespread power outages for thousands of residents across several counties. Some residents were without power for more than a week amid freezing temperatures.”

Lee requested public assistance for seven counties: Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. The governor also requested Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.

Blackburn, R-Tenn., was joined by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Reps. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., John Rose, R-Tenn., Mark Green, R-Tenn., David Kustoff, R-Tenn., and Steve Cohen, D-Tenn.

