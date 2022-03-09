Advertisement

Teen missing in Hendersonville

By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Hendersonville Police began looking for a missing teen Tuesday.

Officials said they are looking for Brayden Hall, 16, who went missing from Berrywood Drive near Hendersonville High School.

Authorities said Hall is approximately 5′5″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be traveling on foot and was last seen wearing a black Hendersonville Commando’s hooded sweatshirt and has a backpack in his possession.

Anyone with information regarding Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at (615)822-1111.

