Skeletal remains discovered off of I-65

CROSS PLAINS, TN (WSMV) – Skeletal remains were discovered off of I-65 Wednesday in Robertson County according to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials.

Robertson County officials said the remains were found in a wooded area near mile marker 116 off of I-65 N in Cross Plains, TN.

THP told News4 that while working a couple of crashes in the area, they were called to assist Robertson County officers who initially responded to the call.

THP assisted Robertson County with the ongoing investigation until it was determined that there was no car wreck involved. They are no longer working the case.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Robertson County Sheriffs deputies are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.