Advertisement

Police investigate north Nashville shooting


Heavy Police presence in North Nashville
Heavy Police presence in North Nashville(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in north Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

MNPD officials told News4 a suspect shot a driver near Jefferson St.

After discharging his weapon, authorities said the victim’s car swerved and then crashed.

Metro police have not reported any injuries or fatalities at this time.

The suspect’s car is described as a grayish/brown four-door Kia Sedan and the suspect is said to be wearing a black hoodie and gym shorts.

Metro is still investigating the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo - police lights
Officers fire weapons at man after he threatened them in Chattanooga cemetery
Metro celebrates women
Metro celebrates International Women's Day
Rep. Robin Smith resigned on March 7, 2022, after being charged with wire fraud in federal court.
Former state rep pleads guilty to federal wire fraud charge
Metro investigates carjackings at two rivers dog park
Car break-in at dog park