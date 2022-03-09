Police investigate north Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in north Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

MNPD officials told News4 a suspect shot a driver near Jefferson St.

After discharging his weapon, authorities said the victim’s car swerved and then crashed.

Metro police have not reported any injuries or fatalities at this time.

The suspect’s car is described as a grayish/brown four-door Kia Sedan and the suspect is said to be wearing a black hoodie and gym shorts.

Metro is still investigating the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.

