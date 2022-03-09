Piedmont Gas to conduct pipeline maintenance in SE Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance beginning Thursday, barring any weather events, the utility announced Wednesday.

The work will take place near 2883 Couchville Pike March 10-16. These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

“The flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources,” Piedmont Natural Gas said in a news release. “Piedmont’s No. 1 priority is safety – for its customers, its employees and the communities it serves. These activities are key to continuing Piedmont’s safe, reliable gas service and meeting the increased demand for natural gas.”

People in the area may also notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas. It’s important for residents to know about the work in advance to avoid any undue concerns and unnecessary calls to 911.

