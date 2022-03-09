Officers fire weapons at man after he threatened them in Chattanooga cemetery

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) – Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies began investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Tuesday.

Officers told Local News 3 that the situation began around 2 p.m. at the NATL Cemetery when a man walked into the office with a knife.

When officers responded, the man threatened the officers with the knife as they attempted to calm him down, Local News 3 reported.

Officials said officers then fired their weapons at the man, who was later rushed to Erlanger after being shot and in critical condition. It is unclear how many officers fired their guns at this time.

Officers told Local News 3 they are still investigating the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.

