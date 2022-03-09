Nashville songwriters prepare to display talent at Tin Pan South Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The hit songs you hear on country radio were mostly written by men and women far away from that stage. The Tin Pan South Festival gives those songwriters a chance to show off their talent for five days later this month.

This year, the festival celebrates 30 years in Nashville. Lee Thomas Miller wrote it long before Jamey Johnson sang it. Songwriters get their Music City due in three weeks.

“The thing about a four-to-five-day songwriter’s show is that we sing it and we wrote,” Miller said. It’s a songwriter show. Some sing great and some are terrible. But it’s all the hits on the radio.”

In small clubs across town in an intimate setting, they’ll play their songs. These shows don’t come with lasers and light shows.

“Musically it’s a whole different take, not really all shined up,” Songwriter Steve Bogard said. “No, it’s just how we do it. It’s how we wrote it.

Bogard’s words came out of George Strait’s mouth. It’s a chance for the writers to hear some well-deserved applause. In Nashville, the songwriters are a tight community, competitive sure, but congratulatory as well.

“The younger guys revere the older guys, and the older guys really revere the older guys, ”Miller said.

And it’s ultimately all about the quality of the song.

