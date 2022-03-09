Music-themed school celebrates construction progress in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new elementary school in Antioch celebrated Wednesday a “topping out” ceremony.

The ceremony celebrated the completion of the new music-themed elementary school, Rocketship Antioch, building’s frame. Steelworkers and school staff came together to sign their names to the final beam, then hoisted into the air.

The new school, operated by Rocketship Public Schools in Nashville, will offer music classes as part of its enrichment program and incorporate music into daily classroom instruction.

School officials said a tree was placed on the beam as a traditional way to celebrate no injuries to workers on-site during the construction process.

“A music-enriched curriculum prepares students to think critically, build their confidence, and persevere through challenges. That’s why each Rocketeer will have access to music across disciplines and in enrichment classes.” School officials said online.

According to school officials, enrollment is open to all Davidson County students in grades K-4.

The school is set to open in August 2022 after construction is completed.

