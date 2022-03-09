Murfreesboro Police look for individuals suspected of burglary and fraud

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance Wednesday as they continued to search for two individuals suspected of auto burglary and fraud.

MPD said on Feb. 6th, an individual allegedly broke the window of a vehicle parked at the Manson Pike Trailhead on Searcy Street and stole a purse and clothing.

The victim’s credit card was then used at Kroger on Old Fort Parkway to purchase for $505.95; however, it was then declined, according to Murfreesboro Police. They later tried to use the victim’s bank card, but it also declined.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Detective Jessica Rice at (629)201-5550.

