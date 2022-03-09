Advertisement

Man found asleep after breaking into West End home

Jeremiah Fesperman, age 50.
Jeremiah Fesperman, age 50.(MNPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a shirtless man on Monday after he damaged a West End home then fell asleep inside.

According to police, neighbors observed a man screaming and destroying a property on Acklen Avenue with rocks before forcing his way inside on Monday night. The man also caused significant damage to a Mercedes Benz parked outside.

When officers entered the home, they found 50-year-old Jeremiah Fesperman asleep on the floor and took him into custody without incident. The arrest affidavit states Fesperman admitted the guilt by asking the officers, “I did it, so what? What are you going to do about it?”

Fesperman remains in custody and faces one count of felony aggravated burglary and one count of felony vandalism over $2,500.

He is being held on $5,000 bond.

