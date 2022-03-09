Man in custody after crashing stolen tanker truck in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man after he stole a tanker truck from a lot in South Nashville and crashed it shortly afterward.

According to police, 38-year-old Jacques Dubois stole an empty tanker truck from a lot on E. Thompson Lane just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said he struck a power pole at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Thompson Lane, breaking off part of an axle.

Dubois continued to Wilhagen Road where he partly drove the tanker truck into a ditch, becoming stuck in front of F & S Trailer Sales.

Dubois is in custody and is charged with felony aggravated robbery causing serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, and reckless driving.

