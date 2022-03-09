Local Nashville businesses host ceremony for Shelby House redevelopment project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Samaritan Recovery Community partnered with Holiday Ventures and Evergreen Real Estate for the redevelopment of Shelby House in East Nashville Wednesday. The event was held at Samaritan Recovery Community and Mayor John Cooper was in attendance.

Shelby House is a redevelopment project that consists of 195 mixed-use affordable housing units in phase one, including a 71,000 square-foot recovery services center for the nonprofit. Over two phases, Shelby House will provide 132 beds for Samaritan Recovery Community’s rehabilitation services in addition to 484 new construction affordable apartments.

“Providing an improved housing path for individuals transitioning out of rehabilitation housing into affordable housing has long been one of our top priorities,” said Mark Lasko, executive director and CEO of Samaritan Recovery Community said in a statement. “A stable home and a supportive community can make all the difference, and we’re happy to provide both with this new development.”

Autoplay Caption

During the event, Cooper with other attendees expressed their support for this project. Others that attended the event include councilmember Brett Withers, THDA Executive Director Ralph Perrey, and Senator Brenda Gilmore.

This morning, I attended a groundbreaking for the redevelopment of Shelby House in East Nashville which will provide 476 mixed-use affordable housing units. Thank you @EvanHolladay, @evergreen_re and Samaritan Recovery Community for the work you’re doing in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/ZdCeEv6C5l — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 9, 2022

Investment and development firm Evergreen Real Estate, along with Holladay Ventures, will oversee the two-phase development alongside Samaritan Recovery Community. With the redevelopment project’s phase one expected to be completed by Fall 2023, the plan allows Samaritan Recovery Community to remain operational throughout the entire redevelopment.

“Today’s event represents a partnership in the truest form,” said Todd Friedenberg, chairman of Samaritan Recovery Community’s board in a statement. “We would not be here today to celebrate this important project without the leadership and the support of so many.”

The Shelby House development received support from many, including the Tennessee Housing and Development Agency, MDHA, the National Housing Trust Fund, the Mayor’s Office, The Housing Trust Fund Commission, Council Member Brett Withers, State Representative Harold Love, State Senator Brenda Gilmore.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.