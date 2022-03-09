Lineup announced for Nashville’s July 4 celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A diverse lineup of performers has been announced for Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr. Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Wednesday.

Grammy-winning reggae artist Gramps Morgan, country singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope ad country’s Levi Hummon will be part of the concert lineup. This year’s major artist headliner will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event at the downtown riverfront will include the largest fireworks show in the city’s history synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony. The concert and fireworks show are free and open to the public.

During the day, the free Family Fun Zone is returning to Music City Walk of Fame Park. It will include free inflatables, games and other kid-friendly activities.

In the evening, a portion of the Let Freedom Sing! Concert and fireworks show will be nationally broadcast.

“As Nashville’s momentum as a global destination with world-class events continues to grow, we are grateful that Nashville’s annual Independence Day celebration will be bigger and better,” Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp CEO Butch Spyridon said in a news release. “We will be promoting all the activities the entire weekend to bring in visitors, and we also want Nashvillians to enjoy a great concert and fireworks show right in their backyard.”

The main concert stage will be located at First and Broadway. After the concert, the event will shift to Ascend Amphitheater for the liver performance by the Nashville Symphony and the fireworks show.

Last year’s event drew a record-breaking 350,000 fans. This will be the 19th annual celebration produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 38th in the city.

