Health subcommittee to hear abortion bill later this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A health subcommittee will be taking on a bill about abortion that would change the time frame a doctor notifies the board of medical examiners after learning that the physician has been criminally charged with violating the statutory requirement.

The bill was first introduced on Feb. 2, 2022, and will be heard in the health subcommittee on March 15. It has amendments to it that aren’t posted on the legislative website. They include the possibility of a physician being sued for performing an abortion.

Several women were in the committee hearing today with signs of opposition to the abortion-related bill. One of them was Dr. Katrina Green.

A health subcommittee will be taking on a bill about abortion that would change the time frame a doctor notifies the board of medical examiners after learning that the physician has been criminally charged with violating the statutory requirement. (WSMV)

Green says that if the bill becomes a law, it could impact the number of medical providers because doctors don’t want to work in an environment where they are easily sued.

“If the is bill becomes law, I’m forced to decide whether to advocate for my patients or put myself at risk of being sued or just not practice medicine in the state anymore,” Green said.

“I have a lot of questions about the bill,” said State Rep. Vincent Dixie. “Who’s going to pay the fine? Why is it so stiff and they’re trying to penalize everyone that is associated with it? It’s just an unfair bill, and it’s very vindictive, and it’s very spiteful.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.