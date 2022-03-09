First Alert Forecast: Rain moves out; snow expected Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday for slippery roads and cold conditions.

Rain will exit the area early today, but clouds will stick around for much of the afternoon.

Late in the day, clouds will break allowing for some sunshine to spill in before sunset tonight.

Temperatures will be chilly again with upper 40s and low 50s across the region.

Tomorrow will be the best day of the week with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures into the low 60s.

Wed forecast 3922

On Friday, we’ll spend much of the day under dry and somewhat sunny conditions before our next cold front moves in during the evening.

Rain will quickly turn to a wintry mix then to snow overnight.

A few inches of snow is possible, across our region. Exact totals are to be determined.

Travel conditions could be poor in spots overnight Friday and through the day Saturday.

Saturday will be extremely cold with wind chills near single digits in the morning and highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

Sunday morning will start off very cold again, but we moderate back to the 50s during the afternoon with sunshine returning.

