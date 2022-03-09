Federal agency awards Nashville with funds for mental health initiative

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday Metro Nashville was awarded federal technical assistance to support the development of the city’s non-law enforcement response model.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration GAINS Center said they selected Nashville as one of five sites nationally to participate in the Learning Collaborative on Response Models.

“This gives Nashville the necessary third-party support from national leaders on the topic of response. We can now go from plan to implementation,” said Mayor Cooper. “I am committed to funding this new service in the upcoming fiscal year, FY23.”

In 2021, Metro Nashville launched Partners in Care to place mental health clinicians in police cars with MNPD officers in the North and Hermitage precincts.

This initiative aims to connect individuals in a mental health crisis to care and services while ensuring the safety and well-being of community members, police officers, emergency medical responders, and clinicians.

Mayor Cooper said the GAINS Center will conduct a county-wide strategic plan to develop the service in time for deployment, likely in the latter half of 2023.

Metro officials said they will now work to put together a committee to guide this process and include critical departments and stakeholders involved in Partners in Car, the police co-response model, on the committee.

