Dinosaurs coming to Williamson County

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - More dinosaurs are coming to Middle Tennessee.

Last week we told you about ones arriving at the Nashville Zoo. On Tuesday, it’s a pack setting up at the Williamson County Agriculture Center.

The roar of a Pre-Historic Jungle comes to Williamson County this weekend. Dinosaurs of every kind are everywhere.

Captain Caleb was our touring guide, explaining how we traveled in time. He’s a sort of pre-historic pooh-bah. If he sees it, he knows it. On Tuesday, he was just setting things up.

“Our dinosaurs are in the process of migrating into their spots,” Caleb said.

It’s a traveling exhibit three days here, and then semi-trucks get them back on the road. Like a music show, they brought the ten-piece band.

Gone from the earth for millions of years, it’s clearly more than memories that survive.

“It’s the sense of mystery behind them as big as they were. They are just something for all times,” Caleb said.

This weekend when they flip the switch, the dinosaurs move, roar, and hopefully don’t scare anyone—no way, Caleb says.

“All these dinosaurs are very gentle, but whatever you don’t get eaten,” Caleb said.

Dinosaurs were millions of years on earth, but just three days this weekend in Williamson County. Tickets are $22, $20 (65+), and under 2 years old are free. For hours and more information on Jurassic Quest, click here.

