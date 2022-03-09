Deputies defuse separate school incidents in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Sheriff’s Department had two separate incidents involving area schools on Tuesday.

According to the MCSO, a domestic situation involving a staff member and her husband led to deputies providing additional security at Mt. Pleasant Elementary School. The husband reportedly threatened to harm her at the school.

The husband was spotted on campus but left before deputies could make contact. He was stopped several blocks away and officers found items in his possession that indicated he was planning to carry out the threats he had made to his wife, according to the report.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

Around the same time in Columbia, Sheriff deputies were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle that crashed, resulting in the two individuals in the car to flee on foot.

The MCSO said one of the individuals was captured but the other remains on the run and given the close proximity to Riverside Elementary, the school was notified, and students sheltered in place until the end of their school day.

Deputies continue to search for the second individual, who is wanted on outstanding warrants.

