Couple is displaced following house fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A couple lost their home Tuesday evening after a fire was ignited by plumbing repair.

According to Franklin Firefighters, crews were dispatched to the single-story residence on Quail Court at 5:24 p.m. after the two residents observed smoke and called 911.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and noted heavy smoke coming from the eaves, and the fire spread into the attic.

Officials said the fire had started in a wall cavity between the kitchen and laundry room, where a plumbing repair had been performed earlier that day. From there, the fire spread from the base of the wall into the attic.

Authorities reported no injuries, and the displaced couple and their multiple pets are being assisted by their landlord in finding somewhere to stay.

