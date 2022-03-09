Advertisement

Coffee Co. woman charged after deputies discover evidence of child and animal abuse

The investigation is still underway
Woman charged in Grundy County
Woman charged in Grundy County(Grundy County)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) – Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Manchester woman Sunday after finding alleged child and animal abuse evidence.

Grundy County officials said on Facebook that Sara Ann Montgomery, 43, of Manchester, TN, was arrested after she allegedly abandoned a 21-year-old man with physical and mental vulnerabilities.

According to officials, deputies were called to the Palmer Library, where the young man had been dropped. They then were called to the home that Montgomery had been renting.

Officers reported deplorable living conditions and neglected and abused animals within the home. Further investigation found Montgomery also had three other children living in these conditions.

According to the affidavit obtained by News4, the children were ages 9, 15, and 20. Montgomery had reportedly left her animals behind and they destroyed the home.

Deputies said in the affidavit they noted a large amount of trash scattered throughout the house, animal feces, and unsafe living conditions for the children.

Authorities charged Montgomery with counts of three child abuse neglect, abuse of a vulnerable adult, and 16 counts of animal cruelty. The Facebook post said the children had been put into protective custody, and the animals have been taken for treatment and re-homing.

Montgomery is awaiting a bond hearing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Samaritan Recovery Community partnered with Holiday Ventures and Evergreen Real Estate for the...
Shelby House
More dinosaurs are coming to Middle Tennessee.
Dinosaurs coming to Williamson County
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Memphis, TN recorded half an inch of ice
Tennessee delegation urges President to respond to Lee’s request for disaster relief