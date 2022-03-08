Advertisement

Woman carjacked at a gas station in Bellevue

Metro PD logo
Metro PD logo(MNPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Sunday for stealing a woman’s SUV at a gas station off Highway 70 in Bellevue.

According to the arrest affidavit, 72-year-old Camille Roberts was parked in front of a gas pump at the Exxon station on Old Hickory Blvd. and Highway 70 around 10:30 a.m. on March 2.

The report stated that Roberts was pushed out of the way by 34-year-old Ralph Brooks III, who hopped in her Toyota Highlander and drove off.  Roberts’ family made several unsuccessful attempts to track her vehicle.

Four days later, a Metro officer recognized the stolen vehicle parked in front of a business on Charlotte Pike in White Bridge.  A man matching Brooks’ description was asleep in the vehicle.

The officer ran the tag on the vehicle, which came back as an entirely different car.  Brooks was detained while the SUV’S VIN was confirmed to be the carjacked vehicle from the gas station.

Officers discovered Brooks also had an outstanding warrant from March 2020.

Brooks was arrested and charged with felony robbery/carjacking, unlawful removal of registration decal and theft.  He remains in custody.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Two Nashville legislators have asked Gov. Bill Lee to place a moratorium on the state’s...
Nashville legislators ask governor to place moratorium on state’s gas, diesel taxes
