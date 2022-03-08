Two Spring Hill sisters charged with tax fraud conspiracy

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) – Two Spring Hill women were charged with conspiracy to allegedly commit tax fraud and 12 counts of employment tax fraud, according to the United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District Tennessee.

Wildasin said in his announcement that sisters Ketura Oden, 46, and Consuela Oden, 51, were arrested by IRS Criminal Investigation agents early Tuesday.

According to court documents, between Feb. 2015 and Feb. 2022, Kentra and Consuela Oden allegedly conspired to defraud the IRS concerning employment taxes.

The indictment went on to say that beginning in 2004, Ketura Oden owned and operated a home health care business, Complete Care Choice, in Spring Hill, TN.

The IRS initiated two collections actions between 2006 and 2012 due to Ketura Oden withholding taxes from her employees’ paychecks while allegedly failing to pay those taxes to the IRS. She then entered into two installment agreements with the IRS.

In Jan.2013, the IRS opened another collection action on Complete Care Choice because Ketura Oden had again withheld employment taxes from her employees’ paycheck while failing to pay those taxes to the IRS. By Dec. 2014, the IRS notified Ketura Oden that if she did not pay the employment taxes, she would be recommended by the IRS for civil injunction or criminal prosecution.

Two months following that notice from the IRS, she opened her business under a new name, Complete Home Care Services of TN, Inc. She registered the company in Tennessee, listing Consuela Oden as the owner.

Court documents said that after opening her business under the new name, Ketura Oden told the IRS that she was closing Complete Care Choice and working at another home health agency as a wage-earning employee. She falsely told the IRS that Complete Home Care provided different services than Complete Care Choice.

By Jan. 2017, the IRS initiated a collection action against Complete Home Care for unpaid employment taxes. During the collection action, both women held Consuela Oden out to be the business owner.

Court documents further revealed that Consuela Oden filed a personal income tax return in Oct. 2017 in which she claimed a loss from the business. That loss reduced her tax liability and caused Consuela Oden to receive a tax refund of $14,534, which the IRS applied a previously assessed tax debt against her.

A Special Agent with IRS-Criminal Investigation issued a summons to Consuela Oden in Jan. 2018 that court documents said required her to provide the IRS with records related to Complete Home Care. She reportedly did not comply with the summons.

A federal district court judge in the Middle District of Tennessee later issued an order for Consuela Oden to show cause as to why she had not complied with the summons. Consuela Oden eventually provided some records in response to the subpoena.

Wildasin said in his statement that in addition to the conspiracy, both the Oden sisters are also charged with twelve counts of employment tax fraud. The indictment alleges that the sisters withheld federal income taxes, Medicare taxes, and Social Security taxes from their employee’s paychecks but did not pay those taxes over to the IRS as they were required to do.

Both Oden sisters allegedly, according to Wildasin, withheld and failed to pay to the IRS approximately $640,789 in employment taxes that they withheld from Complete Home Care employees’ paychecks.

If convicted, both defendants face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

