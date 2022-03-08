Tennessee milk bank concerned following national recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A nationwide recall on certain types of baby formula is leaving families scrambling. It comes amid an existing formula shortage in several parts of the country.

Since the news of the recall and the shortage, Mother’s Milk of Tennessee has been getting a higher call volume. They say the parents that are calling are concerned about their baby’s food.

“This is a tremendous concern for all of us,” Dr. Susan Campbell, Executive Director of Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee said. “No one ever wants to see a baby die especially something prevented potentially.”

Mother’s Milk of Tennessee says the human milk that they pasteurize at their facility is not a substitute for most babies who are already using formula.

“If they’re requiring predigesting that sort of semi-elemental formula, they would have to have something that was predigested,” Campbell said. “It would have to be from another company that was using those similar methods to digest the milk.”

The FDA is warning parents not to use or purchase certain powdered formulas: Alimentum, Similac, and Ele Care, products made by Abbott nutrition. The FDA is investigating a possible link to four babies being hospitalized with serious bacterial infections, including one who died.

Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee provides milk to NICUs medically across the state. They recently received their accreditation and say looking to expand their services.

“We do need financial support and that would really help us get to our ultimate goal of having the compassionate care program that we would like to have where we can provide milk to medically fragile babies as outpatients,” Campbell said. “Professional screeners, lactation consultants or nurse practitioners who have been trained to work with mothers and their milk supply.”

The Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee is trying to locate mothers who are willing to donate their milk. If you’d like to donate in any way or learn more about Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee, visit https://www.milkbanktn.org.

Mother’s Milk Bank tells me some milk banks do offer outpatient milk for families, but it’s by prescription only. They say the best thing you can do is to reach out to your doctor.

