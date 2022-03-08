TBI issues alert for missing child from Carroll County

Carroll County, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing boy out of Carroll County on Monday night.

TBI and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 13-year-old Dylan Blake Feemster-Holloman, who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Officials list Dylan at 5′4″ and 105 lbs., wearing a blue Memphis Tigers shirt and jeans when he was last seen on Friday.

TBI reports that Dylan has a medical condition that may impair his ability to find his way home safely.

Anyone with information as to Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 731-986-8947 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

An ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT has been issued on behalf of the Carroll Co. SO for 13yo Dylan Blake Feemster-Holloman.



Dylan has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.



If you have seen Dylan, call 731-986-8947 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/TdCxEfW9LK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 8, 2022

