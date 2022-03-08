Sen. Hagerty introduces bill to sanction Russian gold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) introduced the Stop Russian Government and Oligarchs from Limiting Democracy Act on Tuesday.

This new act introduced by Sen. Hagerty would apply secondary sanctions to anyone transacting with or transporting gold from Russia’s central bank holdings or selling gold physically or electronically in Russia.

“Because Russia is intent on using any loophole it can find to get around the economic sanctions of the United States and our allies, Congress must make it harder for Putin to liquidate Russia’s gold and use those proceeds to fund its invasion of Ukraine,” said Senator Hagerty. “These bipartisan secondary sanctions on Russia’s gold transactions will build on the Biden Administration’s recent Russia sanctions and further choke off Russia’s economy from the capital.”

Sen. Hagerty is joined by United States Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Angus King (I-ME) in this initiative.

“With Russia’s economy in freefall, we need to make sure that Putin can’t circumvent our sanctions,” said Senator Hassan. “This bipartisan bill closes a critical loophole that allows Russia to sell off its gold reserves to prop up its economy. The U.S. and our allies must be steadfast in standing up to Russian aggression and ensure that we block any escape hatch Putin has in getting around the total weight of our sanctions.”

