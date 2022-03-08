Rising gas prices could mean fewer ride share drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As gas prices climb, it could have an impact on how quickly people can find rideshare drivers to and from their locations.

According to AAA the average gas price is in Tennessee on Monday, March 7 is $3.87. In Davidson County it’s $3.886. On Monday afternoon, News4 saw a gas station attendant at a BP station on Jefferson Street reflect the increase in gas prices, updating the sign from $3.79 to $3.99.

“I had a driver today tell me that he went to pick somebody up and they had to wait over an hour for a ride because no one’s taking drives anymore,” said Joy Evans, who is a rideshare driver for Lyft and Uber.

Evans said the rise is gas prices is taking a toll on rideshare drivers.

“We get no subsidies from Uber or Lyft or anything like that,” Evans said. “My price itself everyday is like 15 to 25 cents each day has been climbing, so we’re having to pay an extra $50 to $100 weekly just to drive.”

Evans is an administrator for a Facebook rideshare group for Nashville drivers.

As people pay more at the pumps, it’s leading to fewer rideshare drivers on the road, which means riders may not be getting to where they want to be as quickly.

“A lot of drivers have stopped working because it’s too expensive and a lot will not take the long drives at all,” Evans said. “So, unless you’re local to where they’re at, you’re not going to get a pickup, unfortunately.

“We’re in Nashville, Brentwood, we consider, you know, kind of a long drive. Franklin would be a long drive, and so people in Franklin are sitting there waiting for the ride, and they’re not getting one.”

Evans plans on continuing to drive. She did say it might get to a point where she would have to stop driving.

“Probably $5,” Evans said. “I probably will stop at some point, depending on how high it gets. You know when it costs me more to drive my car than I’m actually making.”

News4 reached out to Lyft to ask if and when customers may see a rise in prices for passengers.

“We are not able to share specifics on pricing at this time, but I wanted to highlight the work we’re doing to help drivers save money on gas.

“The press release on our recent partnership with GetUpside is below, and additional details can be found on our blog.”

Evans said with the possibility of fewer drivers, her advice to riders would be to schedule their rides early.

“I think what’s going to happen is that you’re going to have a longer wait for a ride,” Evans said. “If you’re going to work in the morning, you might want to ask a little or go a little earlier only because you don’t know how long it’s going to take for you to be picked up.”

